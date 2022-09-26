Political Cartoonist Joins SMG

Salem Media Group has named Todd Schowalter as the political cartoonist for the group. His work appears on television and in newspapers, magazines, books, advertisements, and on greeting cards worldwide.

Schowalter will produce five political panels per week for Salem. Salem Media will syndicate Schowalter’s cartoons each weekday to its 98 station websites and through email subscriptions.

“It’s a perfect fit for me, and a wonderful opportunity,” said Schowalter. “Salem Media and I share the same Christian and conservative values, and I can’t think of a better group to work with. I’m truly thrilled”