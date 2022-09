Progressive managed to hold on to the top spot on the Media Monitors list, after climbing back to number one a week ago. Indeed pulled back into the number two slot after being bounced from the top last week.

Progressive logged 57,022 spots, with Indeed airing 47,143. Both heavy-ad-hitters added about three thousand spots to their totals this week.

Rounding out the top five: ZipRecruiter 42,034, Swiffer 39,813 and Lowe’s 39,129.