Buffy Rewatch Podcast

‘The Rewatcher: Buffy the Vampire Slayer’, is hosted by Alaina Urquhart and Ash Kelley, the voices behind the true-crime and spooky stories series ‘Morbid’. The podcast marks the first Wondery rewatch series, launching on Amazon Music and Wondery+.

“Any chance I get to introduce someone to my favorite fictional world, I gladly take,” said Urquhart. “I’m so excited to explore The Hellmouth with Ash. I hope listeners take the opportunity to rewatch with us, tune in for my obsessive theories, and discover what makes Buffy the most badass, spooky heroine of all time.”

“I’m not quite sure what to expect, but I’m here to have fun and see what all the hype is about,” said Kelley. “It will be even more fun knowing our listeners are on this ride with me.”