Bleav Welcomes Nicole Arbour

Comedian, recording artist, and social media star Nicole Arbour has joined the Bleave lineup. ‘The Arbour Affect’, will showcase her comedic, and honest inner thoughts, while doing a deep dive into real and hot topics with her favorite experts.

“I’m so excited to be joining the fastest growing content network and bringing The Arbour Affect to Bleav,” said Arbour. “Nicole is an incredible comedian. We’re excited for The Arbour Affect to be a part of Bleav,” added Bron Heussenstamm, CEO of Bleav.

Bleav is a sports and entertainment omnichannel production company, focused on producing premium, digital sports and pop culture content for all passionate fanbases.