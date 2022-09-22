WWJ Adds Morning Co-Anchor

Longtime WWJ anchor Jackie Paige will move to mornings and join Jonathan Carlson. Paige will also host middays on News Radio 950 in Detroit.

“We are excited to announce our new lineup, which is full of news anchors who are seasoned and well known in the community,” said Debbie Kenyon, SVP/MM Audacy Detroit. “This new slate will allow WWJ to continue its mission of keeping listeners informed of breaking news and the top stories of the day.”

The new lineup includes Brooke Allen Noon-2 p.m., Tony Ortiz takes over at 2 p.m. with Allen returning to co-host with Ortiz from 3-6 p.m. Ortiz then hosts until 7 p.m. when Erin Vermeulen will take over.