New Podcast From Mel Robbins

Mel Robbins, already riding high from six number one ranked Audible Original productions of her self-help books, is producing a podcast. The Mel Robins Podcast will debut October 6.

The podcast will be her signature blend of storytelling and research-backed advice on relatable topics, science backed tools and compelling conversations all focused on inspiring listener to create a better live.

“My mission with The Mel Robbins Podcast is simple – to inspire, motivate and empower you to create a better life,” said Robbins. “I am excited to connect with you, learn with you, cheer for you, and invite you into my life every week in a deeply personal way.”

“Mel Robbins has already changed the lives of millions of people throughout her impressive career in audio,” said Josephine Martorana, Executive Producer at Stitcher. “With the launch of The Mel Robbins Podcast, we’re proud to help bring her thoughtful, funny, research-backed, and perhaps most importantly, relatable advice to listeners around the world.”

The Mel Robbins Podcast will be available every Monday and Thursday.