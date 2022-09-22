Here Are The 2022 Radio Wayne Winners

The winners of the 2022 Radio Wayne Awards for excellence in sales and sales management were named today at Radio Ink’s Radio Masters Sales Summit in Miami. Congratulations to all the winners!
2022 Radio Wayne Awards
Digital or Interactive Seller or Manager of the Year
Kelly Wallace, Beasley Media Group, Philadelphia, PA
Streetfighter of the Year
Tim Kolling, Alpha Media, Topeka, KS
Sales Manager (1-2 Stations) of the Year
Marta DeLisi, Beasley Media Group, Wilmington, DE
Stu Olds National Sales Manager of the Year
Amanda Heath, Lotus Communications
DOS or General Sales Manager (3+ Stations) of the Year
Leslie Villem-Hamm, Univision Communications, San Diego, CA
Market or General Manager of the Year
Gordy Rush, Guaranty Media, Baton Rouge, LA