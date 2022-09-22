Here Are The 2022 Radio Wayne Winners

The winners of the 2022 Radio Wayne Awards for excellence in sales and sales management were named today at Radio Ink’s Radio Masters Sales Summit in Miami. Congratulations to all the winners!

2022 Radio Wayne Awards

Digital or Interactive Seller or Manager of the Year

Kelly Wallace, Beasley Media Group, Philadelphia, PA

Streetfighter of the Year

Tim Kolling, Alpha Media, Topeka, KS

Sales Manager (1-2 Stations) of the Year

Marta DeLisi, Beasley Media Group, Wilmington, DE

Stu Olds National Sales Manager of the Year

Amanda Heath, Lotus Communications

DOS or General Sales Manager (3+ Stations) of the Year

Leslie Villem-Hamm, Univision Communications, San Diego, CA

Market or General Manager of the Year

Gordy Rush, Guaranty Media, Baton Rouge, LA