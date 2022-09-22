Timeless Speeches Podcast

‘It Was Said’ kicks off its second season September 28. The podcast offers a historical journey into the inspirational speeches of generation-defining figures.

The podcast is written and narrated by Pulitzer Prize-winning historian bestselling author, Jon Meacham, in association with The HISTORY® Channel.

“I’m delighted to bring such wonderful voices—past and present—to our listeners,” said Meacham. “The speeches we’re exploring this season touch on our highest aspirations as a people—and on our darkest chapters. The speeches and the guests shed important light on the perennial issues that shape us still, and I’m excited to be working with the C13Originals team on this special show.”

” ‘It Was Said’ is some of our finest documentary work at C13Originals because it continues to shine a light on some of the most important and impactful words ever written, and said, in our world’s history,” said Chris Corcoran, CCO and Founding Partner, Cadence13. “There is no one better to guide us through these speeches, and hear today’s perspective, than through the voice and words of Jon Meacham.”

New episodes drop Wednesdays.