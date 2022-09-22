Something Other Than Sports For Smith

‘K[NO]W MERCY’ has the popular sports analyst, Stephen A. Smith, bringing his insight and analysis to a wide range of topics outside of sports. The podcast launches September 26 and will drop three-times a week.

“Ecstatic doesn’t begin to describe how I feel about the opportunity to do this Podcast. My Podcast. My content. Completely within my control and extending far beyond the world of sports. A podcast with no limitations is a dream come true after years of limiting myself to one genre. I’m excited for what the future holds — primarily because I’m not aware of how far it may take me,” said Smith.

New episodes will be released Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.