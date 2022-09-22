Podcast Radio At NYC NAB Show

Podcast Radio will be part of the NAB Show in New York in October. The UK based company will be setting out its plans to expand to the US and its vision for the future at its Podcast Futures event October 19.

“We’ll have fresh insights into podcast consumption, monetization, trends and technology as well as sharing details of how Podcast Radio will be growing in the US and our bold, ambitious new idea to present content in the future. It’ll be an exciting day full of unmissable content,” said Gerry Edwards, CEO Podcast Radio.

“Podcast Radio offers an insight into the latest trends reshaping audio entertainment and the cutting-edge programming that captures audiences’ attention. We look forward to exploring this evolving form of storytelling with Podcast Radio at NAB Show New York,” said Chris Brown, NAB EVP and Managing Director, Global Connections and Events.

In a keynote address during the Podcast Futures event, radio guru Fred Jacobs from Jacobs Media will explore the intersection between podcasting and radio.

Information and Registration for Podcast Futures can be found Here.