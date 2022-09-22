Stitcher Stays #1 On Podcast Report

Stitcher Media held on to the number one spot on the latest Triton Digital Top Sales Networks Report. Audacy Podcast Network checked in at number two on the August Report.

Stitcher Media reported 60.4M Average Weekly Downloads and 15.3M Average Weekly Users. Audacy Podcast Network checked in with 33.5M Average Weekly Downloads and 8.8M Average Weekly Users. NPR showed up at number three with 31.7M Average Weekly Downloads and 6.6M Average Weekly Users.

Other numbers from the report: The top three podcasts based on downloads included Crime Junkie (audiochuck) in first place followed by, NPR News Now and The Ben Shapiro Show (Cumulus Podcast Network).

For listeners, the top 3 podcasts in August included Crime Junkie (audiochuck), Up First (NPR), and Morbid (Wondery).

The full report can be found Here.