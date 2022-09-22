NYC Stations Partner On Promotion

The New York City Radio Committee, a joint partnership of all the major radio broadcasters in New York City, has developed a marketing campaign to promote the power of radio. The multi-media campaign will focus a special emphasis on advertising agencies and businesses that purchase advertising.

“Radio has been and continues to be a critical and valued part of millions of New Yorkers’ daily lives. These iconic brands, from music to news to sports, provide the soundtrack of the city. This campaign offers a fresh, fun and innovative approach to highlighting the efficacy of radio for media planners and advertisers,” said Chris Oliviero, Market President of Audacy New York and Chairman of the New York City Radio Committee. “The collaboration of the city’s major broadcasters shows a clear commitment to our belief that local radio, consumed on FM or AM or streaming or in podcasts, is an essential tool in any overall marketing strategy in the media capital of the world.”

The “Fall In Love With Radio” campaign will include radio messaging on over twenty of New York’s most listened to stations, digital and social media marketing along with trade media.

The multi-media campaign runs through November.