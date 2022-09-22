Warriors Extend Flagship Contract

The Golden State Warriors have signed a multi-year contract extension with their flagship radio station KGMZ-FM. The partnership began prior to the 2016-17 season and has included four NBA Finals appearances and three NBA titles.

“We’ve been so fortunate to give listeners a front row seat to the sounds of three championships over the last decade, and we’re thrilled to extend our partnership with the NBA’s premier franchise,” said Stacey Kauffman, Regional Vice President, Audacy San Francisco.

“We’re ecstatic to continue our partnership with 95.7 The Game and the Audacy team,” said Brandon Schneider, Warriors President and Chief Operating Officer. “They have been an incredible partner for the last six years, documenting one of the greatest runs in NBA history, and have built a powerful presence in the Bay Area sports media landscape.”

The upcoming 2022-23 campaign will mark Golden State’s seventh season on The Game.