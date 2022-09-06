Cumulus/TuneIn Expand Partnership

Cumulus Media has renewed and expanded their existing content partnership in a new agreement with TuneIn. Under the terms of the deal, audio streams of Cumulus Media stations and podcasts across the country will be available 24/7 through TuneIn.

“TuneIn aims to be anywhere listening is occurring. In announcing this expanded partnership with Cumulus Media, TuneIn listeners not only have access to Cumulus’ 405 local stations in markets across the U.S., but also 325 of Cumulus Podcast Network’s most popular podcasts,” said Richard Stern, CEO of TuneIn. “This partnership is a milestone for TuneIn and we are looking forward to building this relationship and giving our listeners the best listening experience.”

“This is an ideal time to expand our relationship with TuneIn,” said Brian Philips, Chief Content Officer, Cumulus Media. This partnership advances our audio-first content strategy, as we deliver our best shows and podcasts to TuneIn’s 75 million active monthly users.”