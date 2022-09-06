Behind Sports Business Podcast

‘The Bag with Rashad Jennings and Lindsay McCormick’, is a behind the scenes look at the global sports market. iHeartMedia and Sports Illustrated have teamed up for the weekly program.

The program is hosted by former NFL star, NFLPA Players Representative and best-selling author, Rashad Jennings, and sports and business journalist, Lindsay McCormick. The show will help listeners understand the business behind sports, touching on NFTs and cryptos, to fantasy and athlete contracts.

The first episode of ‘The Bag with Rashad Jennings and Lindsay McCormick’ is available now, with new episodes airing daily.