SummitMedia Names New VP

SummitMedia has promoted Justin Ragland to Vice President of Events and Promotions. The move elevates him to a corporate leadership position overseeing 46 stations in nine markets nationwide.

“We are very pleased to have Justin leading our events and promotions efforts. He has done an outstanding job for us in Birmingham, and we are excited for him to bring his unique skillset to the entire company,” said Chairman/CEO Carl Parmer.

For more than two decades, Ragland has managed the Birmingham cluster’s promotions department. His efforts have generated new revenue streams and significant increases in ratings over the years.

“My goal is to be an instrumental team member in every SummitMedia market to help grow each brand in both ratings and revenue. Joining the leadership team for this company is a privilege and one that I am excited about,” said Ragland.