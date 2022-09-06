Brothers Team-Up In Boston

iHeartMedia Boston has kicked off a new PM Drive show on WXKS-FM. ‘Mikey V & Frankie V, The VBros’ will air weekdays from 2-7 p.m. on KISS 108.

Long-time Kiss 108 on-air host and Assistant Program Director/Music Director Mikey V will join forces with his brother Frankie V and newcomer, Gianna Gravalese for the multiplatform show. Mikey V has been hosting the day-part solo.

“This team has found the perfect combination of entertaining conversation and great music that resonates with the Kiss 108 listeners,” said Dylan Sprague, SVP Programming, iHeartMedia Boston. “We’re excited to hear what lies ahead for this show.”

“This is the type of show that I’ve wanted to host since I first started working in radio. It’s fun, it’s exciting, and it’s unpredictable. It’s like a morning show in the afternoon,” said Mikey V. “Best of all, I get to do it with my big bro and remind him daily that he is the older brother!”

“If Mikey tells you this was his idea, don’t believe him,” said Frankie V. “This was my idea from the start. He’s been stealing my game since he was born. I love my brother, but even though I am the older one, I look younger and if you call us twins, he will get mad. So please do it! Haha!”