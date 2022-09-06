KNWN Adds Afternoon Co-Anchor

KNWN Newsradio 1000/97.7 FM has added veteran Seattle news anchor, Kim Shepard. She will join Rick Van Cise as a co-anchor weekday afternoons 3 – 7 p.m.

“I feel so fortunate that my career has led me to the PNW and even more fortunate that I will get to spend my next chapter at KNWN,” said Shepard. “As I get to know Rick and the whole talented team, it’s become clear that our goals and passions align in the best possible way: leading the future of radio with timely information from trusted voices. I’m grateful to join the chorus.”

“Kim brings a wealth of radio experience that makes her a perfect fit for our KNWN NewsRadio family,” said Van Cise.