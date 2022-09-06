Seahawks Pro Bowler Hosts Show

‘The KJ Wright Show’ will debut as part of the ‘Brock & Salk’ mornings on KIRO-AM. The one-hour weekly program will air Wednesdays on Seattle Sports 710 AM.

“Having spent 11 years in the NFL, and 10 playing under Pete Carroll, KJ will share a perspective on the game that’s unmatched in the PNW. We’re ecstatic to have him join the Seattle Sports team,” said Kyle Brown PD.

Less than a year removed from his NFL career, KJ Wright will share an insider’s perspective on the Seahawks. The program will feature a weekly conversation on the week gone by and a look ahead to the upcoming game.