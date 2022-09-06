SuiteRadio Adds Jim Jones

Jim Jones is the new Director of Affiliate Sales for SuiteRadio. Jones resume includes stop with Westwood One, CBS, ABC and NBC Radio.

“We went searching for quality, depth and experience and found it all with Jim Jones,” said Pat Fant, SuiteRadio co-founder. “Jim brings much experience to the position, and with it the good judgement to work with an operator to structure the right SuiteRadio format or daypart that will get noticed in the marketplace of ideas. We like authentic, and that is Jim Jones.”

“I’m excited to join a company where engaging content, produced by Hall of Fame talent, is the focus,” said Jones. “I look forward to partnering with radio stations to deliver a more refined, less ordinary network presentation with meaningful localization options, not filler.”