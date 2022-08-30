Flora Back With Salem

Salem has announced that Deborah Flora will begin a new daily program weekdays from 3pm – 4pm on KNUS-AM Denver starting September 6th. Flora is a former KNUS weekend host. She had stepped away from her program to pursue the Colorado GOP nomination for Senate. Flora is also a former Miss Colorado (and 2nd Runner-Up to Miss America).

Operations Manager, Kelly Michaels said, “We are fortunate to have Deborah back on 710 KNUS and I know she will crush it on her new weekday show. She is a hard-working and caring host who is determined to help make Colorado a better place for families to raise their kids.”

Flora is President and Founder of the non-profit Parents United America. She is also a founding partner of both Lamplight Entertainment and Whetstone Media Group, and produced numerous projects, including the acclaimed documentary, Whose Children Are They? which premiered in theaters nationwide.

Flora said, “I’m excited to be back on the air and connecting with Coloradans every day. We will talk about common sense solutions to the real issues facing the great people of this state, while inspiring listeners to take a stand for what they care about most.”