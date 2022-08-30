Sun Radio Helping Musicians

The ‘Sun Radio Recharge’ program has returned to help Central Texas are musicians and crew members. Sun Radio Foundation has pledged $10,000 for Free Gas Cards for artists, bands and crew member who are back out on the road.

“Touring is a vital part of a musician being able to make a living and just as bands are able to get back out on the road, gas prices rise to the point of preventing some artists from traveling,” said Gabe Reynolds, PD. “Part of our mission is ‘to preserve the heritage of Texas music’ so that’s why it’s important for the Sun Radio Foundation to take this step and once again help out area artists.”

Starting September 6th, musicians will be able to apply for a one-time $100 gas card at SunRadio.com. Distribution of the cards will begin the week of September 19th.

Sun Radio, based in Austin, TX, is a solar-powered, non-commercial radio station committed to preserving the heritage of Texas music with as little impact on the environment as possible.