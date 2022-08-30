Canton Ohio Fundraiser Tops $2M

The News/Talk 1480 WHBC & Mix 94.1 ‘Aultcare Wish-a-thon’ has passed the $2 Million mark. The Alpha Media Canton, OH stations 36 hour event this year raised nearly $230,000 for “Wishes Can Happen”.

“It is amazing It took 10 years of the event to reach the $1,000,000 mark and only 5 more to surpass $2,000,000,” said Larry Gawthrop, MM. “This was truly a team effort and we should all be very proud of the many lives we will impact.”

The WHBC-AM/FM teams broadcast live for 36 hours straight August 11th and 12th from a tent at a local shopping plaza; taking donations by phone, online and in person.

Over the past 15 years, in partnership with “Wishes Can Happen”, thousands of wishes have been granted to children in Northeast Ohio with serious, life-threatening illnesses.