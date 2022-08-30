Takin A Walk In Boston

The ‘Takin A Walk’ podcast series is ready with a new slate of shows for the fall. Buzz Knight finds himself in ‘Beantown’ with the “Boston Gems” series that focus on a variety of special guests with a strong connection to the city.

Guests will include: Bill “The Spaceman” Lee-Former Boston Red Sox Pitcher, Jonathan Soroff-Contributing Editor Boston Magazine, William Martin-Best Selling Author of historical novels, Kris Meyer-Producer/Director of TV and Films and collaborator with The Farrelly Brothers, Doris Kearns Goodwin-Presidential Historian and Pulitzer Prize Winning Author and Rich Shertenlieb-Co-Host of the top-rated Toucher and Rich Show from 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston.

“These guests represent a cross section of some of my favorite people and I’m thrilled to share them along with the beauty of some of the cherished places of the Boston area,” said Knight.

Release of the “Boston Gems” series is set for just after Labor Day. Knight is putting the finishing touches on a “Greenwich Village Series” that will be released later this fall.

