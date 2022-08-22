Four Tips On Motivating Sellers Directly From Napoleon

(By Loyd Ford) Clearly, you think radio has changed and the 2020’s require a new set of motivations. What if I could prove this may not be as true as you think?

Some things are timeless as you know. Ideas that work over generations, different environments and for different reasons. No matter how much technology changes, man makes no progress. In other words, we are all subjected to emotion and how we feel about what we are doing and fear.

If you are a sales manager today, you have a need to motivate new sellers and veterans and get all sellers to pull together to achieve the company goals for sales (and your own).

Perhaps we could take some lessons on motivation from none other than Napoleon (Yes, the famous French general).

1. Napoleon considered the number one way he could motivate his soldiers was to be an active part of the battlefield. He showed up regularly. Once, when he was shot on the battlefield (foot), the rumor started going around that he had been killed. He ordered the doctors to stop their work, put on his boots and rode out onto the battlefield where his men and the enemy could both see he was alive. Is there anything better than a sales manager who will ride with you, sell in the field by himself or herself and display more selflessness than the rest of the team? Examples speak louder than words, orders, memos or meeting. When you see the general doing what you are doing, that’s for real.

2. Napoleon showed his actionable bravery. There are different occasions where Napoleon’s soldiers saw him literally executing bravery under fire. When you stand up for your team in the face of upper management, it makes an impression. When you leverage your job in front of clients to benefit your sellers, they take note. When your troops see you as willing and able to jump in the fire with them, they are more likely to give you everything they have. Napoleon knew this and in your heart you know it, too.

3. Napoleon recognized the thing that is as true today as it ever was in history: People want to be heard, seen and recognized. What did Napoleon do? He began the unusual practice of awarding valor medals. How unusual? This had not been done before. Sometimes it’s okay to do what no one has done. That’s what makes you Napoleon. This is highly recommended in any selling environment or any environment where you want action. Reward the behavior you want to see. Napoleon actually sometimes awarded cash with awards for his soldiers. Could that motivate your sellers?

4. Napoleon went out of his way to supply his men with clothes, wine and other comforts to make the life of a common soldier much more tolerable. What was the result of this? Pride of association and feelings of respect. How respected do your sellers feel right now? What can you do for them to show them your respect?

Don’t kid yourself. There is a battle in your field every single day. Your sellers are in it. If you give active thought to what Napoleon did on the battlefield and think about using these simple ideas to make a difference with your team, everyone is likely to be rewarded from your actions.

Four ideas directly from our friend Napoleon. Maybe he was in sales, too.

Loyd Ford is president and chief strategic officer at Rainmaker Pathway Consulting Works (RPC). Reach Loyd at 864.448.4169 or