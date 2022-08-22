(By Rick Fink) Not having all the answers to all the questions can be a good thing! In fact, in some cases it creates opportunities.

In my experience of working with and training reps, call reluctance can be credited mainly to two things: the fear of rejection, and the lack of confidence or lack of knowledge. In other words, we’re afraid that we won’t have all the answers to all the questions a client or prospect might have for us.

This is especially true for new sellers. Sure, everyone wants to be considered knowledgeable and come across as a seasoned professional, but the truth is that it takes time. Even the most tenured media reps don’t have all the answers.

One of the most dangerous things that can happen in a relationship between a client or prospect and the media rep is that you come off as a “know it all”. Once you’ve established that reputation, the chances of them believing anything you say is slim!

Regardless of the amount of time you’ve been selling, not having the answer to a question can create an opportunity. A simple reply of, “That’s a great question, but I am not sure I have a correct answer. Let me do some research and get back to you!”

That simple response does two things: one, it makes you honest and believable, which sets you up for a better long-term relationship, and two, it creates an opportunity for you to get back in touch with the person with the answer.

Not knowing everything can create opportunities!

Don’t be a “Know It All”.

NEVER Stop Learning – Get Better Every Day!

Rick Fink from ENS Media (www.ensmediausa.com) can be reached by phone at 605-310-2062 or e-mail at [email protected]