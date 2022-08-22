AdLarge Promotes Marulli

AdLarge announced Alexa Marulli has been promoted to Director of Sales & Partnerships. Alexa started her career with AdLarge right out of college.

“I’m thrilled to continue fulfilling my career goals and aspirations with such a phenomenal team and company,” said Marulli. “I have learned and experienced so much in the past two years and look forward to continuing my growth and super-serving our existing clients as well as bringing new advertisers to our portfolio.”

Don Wachsmith, AdLarge Chief Revenue Officer commented on the announcement, “Alexa’s unbelievable talent and enthusiasm for the podcasting industry was apparent early on. We’re thrilled she has fostered such a remarkable career so quickly and has become a key contributor to the sales team. Alexa is an integral part of the podcasting growth at AdLarge and we can’t wait to see what she does next.”