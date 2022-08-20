Kizart Gets Committee Appointment

Sherman Kizart, Founder of Kizart Media Partners has been appointed to the Advisory Committee of Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi. The committee will be working work with BEAM to develop the Mississippi Digital Skills and Accessibility Plan.

Mississippi has received over $1 billion in federal funds to provide Broadband services,

including high speed broadband service, for its underserved citizens.

Kizart said, “Providing Broadband services and related skills is so important for the

citizens of Mississippi. As a native Mississippian, serving on the Broadband Expansion and Accessibility Authority of Mississippi is an opportunity to bring high speed internet

and services to underserved communities for a better future.”