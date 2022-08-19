Booker Takes Over as GM at DPM

Noncommercial news outlet Delaware Public Media is celebrating its 10th year with a new General Manager. Pete Booker will take the helm as GM as of September 6th. Long-time DPM president Jane Vincent will retire from that position and remain with DPM to focus on development.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating a decade as an essential, trusted source for Delaware news, and we are deeply grateful to the listeners, partners, donors, and program sponsors who have helped us reach this milestone,” said Randy Farmer, DPM board chair. “And we couldn’t be more excited about our future, especially now that our team includes the unparalleled combination of Pete Booker as general manager and Tom Byrne, Delaware’s dean of broadcast journalism, as news director. The board offers our thanks to Jane Vincent for her work the past five years, and we are delighted that she remains committed to DPM.”

Booker, whose radio career dates to 1969, spent 33 years at Delmarva Broadcasting Company, where he was president and CEO from 1993 until his retirement in 2015.

Byrne, who has more than 30 years of experience as a Delaware broadcast journalist, has been DPM’s news director since its founding.

Founded in 2009 as a livestreamed news service, DPM acquired a radio license and, in partnership with the University of Delaware and Delaware State University, began broadcasting over 91.1 FM WDDE from studios on DSU’s Dover campus on August 17, 2012. DPM’s programming, which blends content produced by NPR and other noncommercial media outlets with First State-specific news, features, and commentary, is also available 24/7 via delawarepublic.org and the Delaware Public Media app.