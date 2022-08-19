Long-Time CMG Engineer Retires

Cox Media Group Houston has announced that Texas Radio Hall of Famer, Senior CMG Engineer, Andy Hudack is retiring after nearly 5 decades.

Director of Engineering Richard Gerlovich said, “Andy has been an amazing team member here at CMG Houston for 16 years and a valuable partner to me as I moved into my role here at CMG. I have only worked with Andy for a short time but I have known him for more than 3 decades and since the beginning of my career when he went out of his way to help me fit into the Engineering community here in Houston. He has again shepherded me into CMG and for that I’ll be forever grateful.”

Hudack’s 47-year radio career started when he became a board operator at KRLY-FM/Houston in 1975, running the Sunday Public Affairs show and the American Top 40 Countdown Show with Casey Kasem.

His next stop in 1981 took him to KIKK-FM and then on to KODA-FM in 1985 where he ran the first ever stereo NFL broadcast of the Houston Oilers. In 1994 he joined KRBE-FM. Thirteen years later in 2002, Hudack joined CMG Houston’s stations, including KGLK-FM/KHPT-FM, KKBQ-FM and KTHT-FM, as Senior Engineer.