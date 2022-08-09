Townsquares Godwin On NAB Board

Kevin Godwin, Senior Vice President for Townsquare Media, has been appointed to the NAB Radio Board of Directors. Godwin is one of three recent board appointees.

Godwin oversees operations, business development and performance for Townsquare Media’s West Region. He previously was senior vice president of Peak Broadcasting, which Townsquare Media acquired in November of 2013. He previously worked for Citadel Communications between 1994 and 2007.

Catherine Badalamente, President and CEO of Graham Media Group, and Phil Tahtakran, SVP, Head of Federal Government Affairs for NBCUniversal were appointed to the television Board of Directors.