WFLA Orlando has added “The Dana Show”. Based in Dallas, the Radio America syndicated show, hosted by Dana Loesch, is heard on nearly 200 stations nationwide.

“We’re so excited and happy to have Dana join the legendary WFLA team in Orlando.” said Ken Howard, SVP Programming iHeartMedia Florida Region.

Newsradio 970 WFLA has slotted the show for weekdays 7pm – 10pm.