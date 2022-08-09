Michael Brown To Host The Weekend

The host of “The Situation with Michael Brown” on KHOW in Denver, has been named full-time host of the nationally syndicated program, “The Weekend”. The Premier Networks program is heard on more than 300 stations nationwide.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to take the reins of The Weekend,” said Brown. “When Premiere asked me to sign on full-time, it was a no brainer. I’m looking forward to furthering my connection with this nationwide audience each week.”

“We’re excited to enter this next chapter of The Weekend with a talent of Michael’s caliber,” said Julie Talbott, President of Premiere Networks. “His irreverent humor, intelligence and unique experience in politics are a perfect mix for our audience.”

Brown is the former Under Secretary of Homeland Security and Director of FEMA.