The Block NYC Adds Jonesy

Miss Jones (AKA Jonesy) will be joining WXBK-FM later this month. 94.7 The Block will give her Morning Drive beginning August 22.

“Jonesy is a person of many talents and I’m so excited to witness the fun and excitement she’ll add to morning radio in New York City on 94.7 The Block,” said Skip Dillard, Brand Manager.

“After stepping away from the industry to raise my two sons, I am beyond thrilled to be back home and leading morning drive at 94.7 The Block,” said Miss Jones.

Miss Jones is the first African American female to be syndicated on morning radio in North America. As part of a two-decade long radio career on Hot 97 in New York and Philadelphia’s Power 99.