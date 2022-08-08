reVolver Adds YouTube Channel

reVolver Podcasts has selected Adori Labs technology as their exclusive gateway to building the reVolver YouTube podcast channel. Adori’s YouTube publishing technology allows podcast hosts and networks to seamlessly import episodes from RSS feeds, enhance them with or without enriched visual elements, and publish them directly to their YouTube Podcast channel or playlist.

“We are thrilled to partner with reVolver, the leading multicultural podcast network in the U.S., which addresses the fast-growing U.S. Hispanic market,” said Nathan Iyer, Adori co-founder and CEO. “Adori’s technology will help to significantly accelerate their revenue and audience growth through YouTube, the fastest growing podcast listening platform in the world.”

“We reach this rapidly growing audience by bringing together the world’s top general market and multicultural programs. It all translates to a huge opportunity for content producers and advertisers,” said Jack Hobbs, President, reVolver Podcasts.