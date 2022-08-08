WYPR Adds Stoop Podcasts

Your Public Studios, WYPR’s podcasting platform has added “The Stoop Storytelling Series” to its roster. The series is a Baltimore-based live show and podcast that features ‘ordinary’ people sharing the extraordinary, true tales of their lives.

“The Stoop Storytelling Series podcast has a long track record and loyal listenership, and we are excited to welcome Jessica and Laura and all their fans into the Your Public Radio family,” said LaFontaine Oliver, WYPR President/CEO.

“We’re delighted to formalize what has already been a wonderful partnership with Your Public Radio, said Laura Wexler, Host. “We also encourage Your Public Radio listeners to share their stories on The Stoop stage. After all, our motto is: ‘Everyone has a story’.”