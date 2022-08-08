Freestyle Football Podcast

The World Freestyle Football Association (WFFA) has announced a joint venture partnership with sports audio experts Voiceworks Sport. The two organizations will work together on the global governing body’s official podcast and audio strategy.

The sport is the art of juggling a football (Soccer ball) using any part of the body, excluding the elbows to the hands. It combines football tricks, dance, acrobatics and music to entertain onlookers and compete with opponents.

“Freestyle Football is a content-heavy, digitally-savvy sport where storytelling is rife,” said Dan Wood Head of Partnerships, WFFA. “From the amazing athletes and their journeys, through to incredible destinations, unlocking cultures from all corners of the world and the building of a brand-new sport from scratch, there is a lot to talk about.”

“Sound and excitement feature in Freestyle Football in abundance. It’s a thrilling sport, and tailor-made for audio,” said Sophie Hind Managing Director, Voiceworks Sport.

The partnership will launch with an initial podcast recorded at the Super Ball World Open, the WFFA’s flagship tournament. “All You Need Is A Ball” will bring the latest news and stories from the event, giving freestyle fans access to the biggest names in the sport.