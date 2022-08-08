A Buddha With Buzz

The latest episode of Buzz Knight’s “takin’ a walk” podcast features a conversation with business and personal Buddha Rishad Tobaccowala. He’s the author of “Restoring the Soul of Business staying Human in the Age of Data.” And, a Sunday blog, “The Future Does Not Fit in the Containers of the Past.”

The conversation along Lake Shore Drive in Chicago, on Lake Michigan, explores ways of how-to future proof your brand. A lot of doing that is understanding what learning is, how learning is a gift, the opportunity to incubate, iterate and innovate which presents a path to new horizons.

You can listen to “takin’ a walk” Here.