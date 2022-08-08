A Vinyl Release In Detroit

WLLZ-FM in Detroit is preparing to release a new vinyl record album. “Motor City Rocks 2022,” is coming out August 12 to honor the station’s rock legacy.

“We were looking for something that would honor the original WLLZ,” said Doug Podell, PM Drive host. “In Detroit, we are so lucky to have a wealth of local artists that are worth featuring and with the explosion of vinyl albums making a comeback – this seemed like a perfect project.”

“If you’re a music lover, you’ll appreciate this album and want it to be a part of your collection,” said Casey Krukowski, PD. “This is a real slice of Detroit rock history.”

The album will be available at record stores across the metro Detroit region and limited to an exclusive 1,000 copies. In addition, a showcase concert featuring some of the bands featured on the album is scheduled for October 7 and October 8.