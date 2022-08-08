Morning Show Rebrand In Beantown

WXKS-FM has launched its newly rebranded morning show, “Billy and Lisa in the Morning”. Long-time Kiss 108 personalities Billy Costa and Lisa Donovan will lead the revamped morning show along with co-hosts Justin Aguirre and Winnie Akoury.

The change from “Matty in the Morning” follows the retirement of long-time host Matty Siegel. Costa and Donovan, along with Aguirre and Akoury, were all part of the previous version of the show.

“We’re excited to usher in a new era in mornings on Kiss 108,” said Dylan Sprague, SVP Programming iHeartMedia Boston. “Billy and Lisa have been an enormous part of the station’s success over the years and it’s only fitting that the show bears their name.”

“Kiss 108, the listeners, are a big part of my life and Boston is my home. I’m thankful that the audience has embraced the new show,” said Costa. “We have a world class team at Kiss 108, and I look forward to continuing to entertain the audience in the morning.”

“Billy and I have always had great on-air chemistry and the new show is a natural evolution for us, building on the time we’ve spent working together for the last 20 years,” said Donovan. “It’s fun. It’s unpredictable. It’s Boston.”