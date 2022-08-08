Carlos Medina On XTRA

Carlos Medina has joined the “Morning XTRA Show” on WFOM Atlanta. Medina is teaming up with Tug Cowart and Scott Rheinhold on the Dickey Broadcasting Company Conservative Talker.

“Carlos’ sports and numbers background make him a great addition to our contemporary and dynamic and entertaining morning show,” said David Dickey, GM. “Carlos’ breadth of knowledge and analytical background brings a new element to the already successful ‘Morning XTRA’. He will provide insight and entertainment not found on any other Atlanta radio station.”

Medina comes over from Dickey sister station, “The Fan” WCNN-AM 680.