iHeart Philly Promotion

Stacey Thomas has been named Director of Marketing and Promotions for iHeartMedia Philadelphia. Thomas, who has been with the company for 18 years, most recently serving as Promotions Coordinator and Online Content Coordinator.

“It has been remarkable working alongside Stacey and watching her persevere through numerous changes and challenges,” said Jeff Moore, Market President. “A tireless worker who puts the needs of iHeart Philly above all else will now get the chance to put her stamp on the Promotions Department in a time when making deep and meaningful relationships with our audiences and partners couldn’t be more important.”

“I’m excited about taking on this new challenge of working with six of the region’s most iconic brands,” said Thomas. “I’m looking forward to growing the cluster to the next level with the support of the extraordinary team here at iHeartMedia Philadelphia.”