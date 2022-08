Upside is holding steady at the top of the Media Monitors list. The cash back app has occupied first place on the list for four straight weeks.

There is no change in the top three for the week. Upside in first with 64,199, second is Progressive at 52,375 and Indeed remains in third place with 49,660.

Swiffer swept into fourth place with 49,114 and ZipRecruiter rounds out the top five at 45,492.