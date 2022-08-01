JVC Flips To CHR In Orlando

WFYY has taken flight in Orlando. JVC Broadcasting flipped the switch on The New Fly 103.1 this week offering “10,000 commercial free songs in a row.”

“FLY 103.1 is a direct result of listening to radio consumers in Central Florida,” said Stevie DeMann, JVC Florida’s Director of Programming and Rhythmic CHR format. “There is a clear need for a new music station in Central Florida that reflects this diverse market.”

“Radio in Orlando and across the country needs a station like FLY 103.1 – it’s fresh, exciting, and of course local,” said John Caracciolo, CEO. “JVC’s mission is to make radio fun, engaging, and a resource for the community. I’m proud that our teams do a great job doing that every day. I’m excited to see the success of FLY 103.1 using our local blueprint – being a trusted choice for our listeners and providing great results for our clients.”