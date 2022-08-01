P&G Exec To Keynote Power of Urban Radio Forum

The 22nd Annual Power of Urban Radio Forum will be held on October 20th in

Washington, D.C. The event will celebrate the 75th Anniversary of Black Radio and Proctor & Gamble Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard will keynote.

Urban Radio personalities from American Urban Radio Networks, iHeart Media, Service Broadcasting, and Urban 1 will be on hand for a discussion about the Power of Personalities and the Power of Urban Radio.

KizartMedia Partners, the National Association of Black Owned Broadcasters and the U.S. Black Chamber of Commerce will host a forum of CEOs and global marketers that offers the chance to get in touch with the over $1.5 trillion Black Consumer Market.

Marc Pritchard, the Chief Brand Officer of Procter and Gamble will deliver the keynote

address at the event taking place at the Washington, D.C. MGM Hotel and Casino.

Chief Investment Officers from the world’s leading media buying agencies at dentsu, Group M, IPG/Magna Global and Publicis Media will discuss each of their Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments. Senior multicultural marketing and media leaders at AARP, General Motors, Toyota, Procter and Gamble and the U.S. Army will discuss how they are utilizing Black owned and Black targeted media plus their plans for the future.

The Master of Ceremonies is Kevin Jenkins, EVP of Sales for Service Broadcasting. Co-

Chairmen are Sean Plater, General Manager of WHUR; Ivy Savoy-Smith, Senior Vice President and Market Manager of Audacy, Washington, D.C.; and Jeff Wison, EVP and Regional Manager of URBAN 1. Sherman Kizart, Founder and Managing Director of KMP says, "The 2022 Power of Urban Radio will focus on how Corporate America and the global media agency has pivoted on the importance of investment in African American media. This event is a must attend to engage these leaders personally around their corporate commitments today and each of their journeys.”

Register now at www.NABOB.org, or call 202-463-8970. Contact Sherman Kizart at 312-421-4803, [email protected].