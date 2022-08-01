McCray Returns to WMBX

Mark McCray is the new Program Director of X102.3 (WMBX-FM) and Fox sports 640 (WMEN-AM). 20 years ago, McCray helped launch WMBX in West Palm Beach.

“It’s an honor to have the opportunity to help lead Hubbard’s great brands like WMEN and WMBX for a second time,” said McCray. “West Palm Beach has always been a special market for me and have some of the best listeners anywhere!”

“Having Mark come back to the station he launched 20 years ago is a very special homecoming,” said Elizabeth Hamma, SVP/MM. “WMBX is a legendary brand in South Florida with a long record of success and community service including being nominated by The NAB for a prestigious Marconi Award’.