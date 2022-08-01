Former FCC Commissioner Comes Out in Support

Former FCC Commissioner Harold Furchtgott-Roth and a colleague have sent a letter to the FCC in support of the proposed rule change that would permit radio broadcasters to broadcast geo-targeted programming. Furchtgott-Roth is the director of The Center for Economics of the Internet at the Hudson Institute.

In the letter, that was co-authored by Kirk Arner a legal fellow at the institute, the pair writes, “We find that enabling new technologies to compete in the marketplace that do not impair existing services benefits consumers.” They conclude, “In sum, we find that allowing these new technologies to compete in the marketplace on a voluntary basis would be consistent with the Commission’s objective to remove competitive barriers to entry to the benefit of American communications consumers.”

You can read the letter Here.