More Opposition To Geo-Targeting

Oklahoma Representative Markwayne Mullin has sent a letter to FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel expressing concerns with the use of Geo-Targeting technology. Among his concerns, the cost of the technology and the impact it would have on smaller and minority-owned stations.

Mullin writes, “Broadcasters in my district are concerned that, if granted, this capability would threaten radio listeners’ access to timely news and information about emergencies, disadvantage smaller stations that cannot reasonably afford to employ the proprietary technology, and destabilize radio stations advertising-based business model, especially that of smaller and minority-owned stations.”

Read it here: Letter to FCC on Zonecasting