Audacy Adds Four As Regional Promotions Leaders

Audacy is growing its Regional Promotions Team.

Emily Pearce, Ruben Pimentel, Erica Washburn and Veronic Weisenbach all have marketing and promotions positions on their resumes.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Emily, Ruben and Erica, to Audacy and excited for Veronica to advance into her new role,” said Josh Pearlman, VP Promotions and Experiences. “They are game changers in the marketing and promotion space, and I look forward to their leadership and contributions to our leading local brands.”

Pearce will be based in New York City and begins July 18; Pimentel will be based in San Francisco and begins on July 25; Washburn will be based in Portland and begins August 1; Weisenbach will be based in Detroit and begins on July 18.