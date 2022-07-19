Amazin’ ‘En Español’ Mets Voice Juan Alicea Dies

Juan Alicea, the longtime Spanish-language voice of the New York Mets baseball club, has died.

He was 85 years old.

Alicea was behind the mic for over 4,000 Mets games.

“Juan was an innovator and pioneer in the Spanish broadcasting field as well as renowned and respected throughout the industry as an extraordinary broadcaster,” said Sandy Alderson Mets President. “He was instrumental in the creation of Hispanic Marketing, Promotions and Community Events. His 50 years of service made him a highly regarded member of the Mets family. He will be greatly missed, and our thoughts and prayers are with his son John and granddaughter Damiana.”

Alicea joined the Mets organization in April of 1969 and served in a variety of capacities including scouting and community relations before finding his home in the Spanish broadcasting booth in 1982, where he remained through 2019.